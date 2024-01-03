MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Efforts were underway to extinguish a fire in the historic downtown district of Morristown on Tuesday night. Crews were still at the scene Wednesday working to put out any remaining hot spots.

The Morristown Fire Department responded to the intersection of Main Street and Cumberland Street around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported fire at the Parks-Belk Building. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Fire Marshal Billy Hale said that five engine companies and one ladder company were at the scene with assistance from the Jefferson City Fire Department. Hale said no firefighters were sent inside the building due to structural concerns. The crews were able to contain the fire in the Parks-Belk building.

“At the height of the event, we had four aerial trucks attacking the fire in addition to the firefighters on the ground. We estimate that 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water per minute were put on the building over the course of several hours,” said Hale.

“The firefighters did a tremendous job containing this fire through the night. In an environment like our downtown, there is always concern for fire spreading to additional structures, but thanks to this response – including support from the Rescue Squad and the Jefferson City Fire Department – the damage has thankfully been limited considerably,” said Fire Chief, Clark Taylor.

South Cumberland from First North Street to Morris and Main Street from Hill Street to Henry Street and sections of overhead sidewalks near the Parks-Belk building are closed. In addition, the 1907 Brewing Company will be unable to open until l additional inspections of Parks-Belk’s structure can be conducted due to its location across the street.

At this time, there are no known fatalities or serious injuries, however, one firefighter sustained a minor injury. The building was vacant and undergoing renovation at the time of the fire. A release from Morristown said the city is working with a structural engineer to assess the integrity of the building and adjacent sidewalks.

