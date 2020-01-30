Crews battle fire at Scott Co., TN medical clinic named in drug investigations

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at a Scott County clinic previously the target of state and federal drug investigations.

Scott County dispatch says fire crews have been at the scene of a fire at the Coffey Family Medical Clinic in Oneida since before 3:30 a.m. We’re told the clinic is fully engulfed.

We have a crew on the way. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

In 2018, state and federal law enforcement officials searched the clinic as part of an investigation into overdose deaths involving opioids.









Crews respond to fire at Coffey Family Medical Clinic in Tazewell. Source: WATE/ Dave Killebrew

