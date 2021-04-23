Court allows Tennessee to enforce 48-hour waiting period for abortions amid appeal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A federal appeals court has allowed Tennessee to enforce its 48-hour waiting period for abortions while the court reviews the state’s appeal.

The state is appealing a judge’s ruling that Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period is unconstitutional.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery issued this statement Friday night:

“We are pleased that the full Sixth Circuit has recognized that Tennessee’s law, requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions, is likely constitutional and can be enforced while the appeal proceeds,” said General Herbert H. Slatery III. “The Supreme Court has recognized the authority of State governments to provide women considering abortion the opportunity to receive important information before a life-changing decision is made. Tennesseans, through their elected representatives, voted for this law and this Office will defend it.” Tennessee AG herbert Slatery

A previous ruling by a three-judge panel rejected the state’s request to continue enforcement of the 48-hour waiting period.