Couple weds inside Tennessee Bass Pro Shops

Tennessee

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops Kodak)

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Tennessee couple chose an unusual place to tie the knot earlier this month — the Bass Pro Shops in Kodak.

The business posted the announcement and photos to its Facebook page on January 3: “Here at Bass Pro- we will sell you a boat, a gun, even some clothes…. shoot you might as well even get married here!!”

“Congratulations Pam & Lonnie 💍🎉” the post continued.

Over the course of a few days, the post had hundreds of likes, comments and shares, mostly from well-wishers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

