KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fresh off the release of his fourth studio album, country star Zach Bryan has announced a 2024 North American tour that will bring him to Knoxville.

Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour will come to the newly-renamed Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center on May 9, 2024. He will be joined by supporting acts The Middle East and Levi Turner.

Fans can register for presale access HERE, with presale beginning on September 6. General on-sale begins September 8.

The 27-year-old just released his fourth full-length studio album, Zach Bryan, and has already garnered a reputation as a powerful live performer. His previous tour sold out months in advance and set new attendance records at several venues along the way.

His song Something in the Orange was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award in the Best Country Solo Performance category. He was named the New Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Bryan has made headlines for efforts to limit tickets to his concerts being sold for exorbitant prices on secondary markets. Tickets to his previous tour were sold on a marketplace that only allowed them to be transferred at face value. He released a live album last year called “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.”