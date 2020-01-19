Country music icon, East Tennessee native Dolly Parton turns 74

(WJHL) — Now’s the time to celebrate the life and legacy of one of East Tennessee’s own living legends.

Country music star Dolly Parton is celebrating her 74th birthday today.

Dolly first performed at the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 13, and hasn’t stopped since performing across the U.S.

She also continues to be a staple in the Volunteer State. Dolly was one of the first to offer assistance to community members reeling from the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires.

