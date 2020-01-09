Country Music Hall of Fame breaks attendance record in 2019

NASHVILLE, TN – MAY 09: Recording Artist Billy Panda and Singer/Songwriter Kim Carnes perform during ‘Conversation And Performance: Kim Carnes’ moderated by Peter Cooper at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 9, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMHOF)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nearly 1.3 million people visited the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum last year, breaking an annual attendance record.

The museum has seen increased attendance since expanding its downtown Nashville location in 2014.

The museum has welcomed more than one million people each year for five consecutive years.

The museum houses two theaters, the Taylor Swift Education Center and Hatch Show Print.

In 2020, new exhibits about Chris Stapleton, Martina McBride and Bill Anderson will be on display.