NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Bob McDill will become the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year.

Vince Gill hosted Monday’s Country Music Association (CMA) ceremony at the Hall of Fame Rotunda.

“Tanya, Patty and Bob each have a distinctive voice and an ability to share stories that precisely represent American life,” said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern in a press release. “While their impact is felt in very different ways, their songs are reflective of their generation and experience, vividly illustrating an authenticity that will last forever. We are honored to welcome these three very deserving inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

Tanya Tucker

Country music legend, Tanya Tucker, will be inducted into the Veterans Era Artist Category.

Tanya Tucker will join the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2023 in the Veterans Era Artist category. (Photo Credit: Derrick Kupish)

Tucker already had fans at the young age of 13, before her debut on the cover of Rolling Stone at age 15.

At that time she had three No. 1 hits to her name, and she eventually placed 41 singles in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart.

Tucker has earned a dozen Gold and Platinum albums.

Half a century later, Tucker still has more to give. “People ask me, ‘How do you think you lasted so long?’” she told Billboard in 2022. “I won’t go away, so you’ll just have to put up with me.”

“I’m more than proud to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” Tucker said in a press release. “It was wonderful to have all three of my kids beside me when I got the news. The only way it could’ve been any better is if my parents Beau and Juanita Tucker could have been there too. They are the reason and the root of all my success in music. And the fans – they are everything! When I walk in that Hall they will all be with me.”

Bob McDill

Renowned Nashville songwriter, Bob McDill, will be inducted into the Songwriter Category.

Bob McDill will join the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2023 in the Songwriter category. (Courtesy of Bob McDill)

McDill had 30 songs on the top of Billboard magazine’s Country charts including some classics like Alan Jackson’s “Gone Country” and Alabama’s “Song of the South.”

Before the Texas native started gaining attention for his songwriting, McDill served in the Navy.

Shortly after leaving the service, he made his first stop songwriting in Memphis, but soon after he headed to Nashville.

McDill spent 30 years writing songs on Music Row in Nashville. He has many Songwriter of the Year awards to his name, including from the Nashville Songwriter’s Association (NSAI), ASCAP and BMI.

Even though he retired in 2000, McDill’s works archived on 217 yellow legal pads now reside with the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum.

“I am thrilled and honored to be included,” said McDill in a press release.

Patty Loveless

Contemporary country star, Patty Loveless, has been making her way through the country music scene for almost 50 years.

Patty Loveless will join the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2023 in the Modern Era Artist category. (Photo Credit: Joseph Anthony Baker)

The Bluegrass native will be inducted in the Modern Era Category.

Loveless started out playing rock cover songs in the 70s but moved back to Nashville in the 80s. While she did have a rocky start, Loveless has led an extraordinary music career.

She has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1988, which was the same year her first Top 5 single of a cover hit the charts.

Her first Billboard No. 1 single “Timber I’m falling in Love” soon followed in 1989.

“I’m still trying to believe that I’m going to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” said Loveless in a press release. “I just feel so incredibly privileged to be invited into this incredible family. Having my name included in the museum’s Rotunda with so many legendary artists, musicians, songwriters and industry icons is such an honor!”

The formal Medallion Ceremony will be held later this fall.