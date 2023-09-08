KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country artist Riley Green is coming to Knoxville for his Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour.

The singer-songwriter performed at the Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Feb. 23, 2024. The tour will kick off on Feb. 22 in Kentucky at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville. Ella Langley will be joining Green for the entire 33-city tour, while Tracy Lawrence will join him for select dates.

The tour got its name from Green’s album, “Ain’t My Last Rodeo,” which will be released on Oct. 13.

“Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” said Green. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing –it’s going to be a great time all around.”

Tickets will be available beginning Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at RileyGreenMusic.com. Tickets for the show in Knoxville will be available on Oct. 20.

Green is renowned for his relatable lyrics and classic sound. Having released successful hit singles like “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” Green has established himself as a prominent figure in the industry. His upcoming album draws heavily from his rural, small-town upbringing and family values, according to a release from Thompson-Boling Arena.