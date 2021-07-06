Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sumner County

– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes

— #522 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.3% longer than state average

— 6.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.9%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Polk County

– Average commute time: 29.4 minutes

— #507 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.7% longer than state average

— 6.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (10.7%), walked (0.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.6%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Marion County

– Average commute time: 29.4 minutes

— #507 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.7% longer than state average

— 6.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.6%), carpooled (7%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)

Canva

#27. Maury County

– Average commute time: 29.8 minutes

— #464 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.3% longer than state average

— 8.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.6%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (0.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.7%)

RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hardeman County

– Average commute time: 30.1 minutes

— #440 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.4% longer than state average

— 9.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.2%)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Marshall County

– Average commute time: 30.2 minutes

— #427 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.8% longer than state average

— 9.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 47.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.8%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Van Buren County

– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes

— #371 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.8% longer than state average

— 11.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 62.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (5.1%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.4%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Robertson County

– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes

— #371 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.8% longer than state average

— 11.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 53.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.9%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.6%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Jackson County

– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes

— #371 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.8% longer than state average

— 11.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 63.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2%)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wilson County

– Average commute time: 30.8 minutes

— #362 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.2% longer than state average

— 11.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (9%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (6.1%)

Canva

#20. Campbell County

– Average commute time: 30.8 minutes

— #362 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.2% longer than state average

— 11.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (11.7%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.2%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Meigs County

– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes

— #351 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.6% longer than state average

— 12.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 70.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (2.5%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clay County

– Average commute time: 31 minutes

— #344 longest among all counties nationwide

— 23.0% longer than state average

— 12.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.8%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Smith County

– Average commute time: 31.3 minutes

— #316 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.2% longer than state average

— 13.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wayne County

– Average commute time: 31.7 minutes

— #282 longest among all counties nationwide

— 25.8% longer than state average

— 14.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.9%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (0.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.8%)

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cannon County

– Average commute time: 32.1 minutes

— #257 longest among all counties nationwide

— 27.4% longer than state average

— 16.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 66.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.6%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bledsoe County

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

— #247 longest among all counties nationwide

— 27.8% longer than state average

— 16.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76%), carpooled (13.6%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5.9%)

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Grainger County

– Average commute time: 32.3 minutes

— #240 longest among all counties nationwide

— 28.2% longer than state average

— 17.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 64.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.1%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7%)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Macon County

– Average commute time: 32.5 minutes

— #228 longest among all counties nationwide

— 29.0% longer than state average

— 17.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.2%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dickson County

– Average commute time: 32.6 minutes

— #220 longest among all counties nationwide

— 29.4% longer than state average

— 18.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.2%), carpooled (11.9%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.5%)

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Fayette County

– Average commute time: 33 minutes

— #195 longest among all counties nationwide

— 31.0% longer than state average

— 19.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 66.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.8%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (0.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.6%)

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Tipton County

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

— #171 longest among all counties nationwide

— 32.5% longer than state average

— 21.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 63.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.9%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.2%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Cheatham County

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

— #171 longest among all counties nationwide

— 32.5% longer than state average

— 21.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 68.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.9%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Houston County

– Average commute time: 33.5 minutes

— #168 longest among all counties nationwide

— 32.9% longer than state average

— 21.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (6.5%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3%)

Christina Blust // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Humphreys County

– Average commute time: 33.6 minutes

— #160 longest among all counties nationwide

— 33.3% longer than state average

— 21.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.7%), carpooled (9.3%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.8%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Union County

– Average commute time: 33.7 minutes

— #158 longest among all counties nationwide

— 33.7% longer than state average

— 22.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 63.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.5%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sequatchie County

– Average commute time: 34.2 minutes

— #131 longest among all counties nationwide

— 35.7% longer than state average

— 23.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 50.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (13%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.3%)

Geobeedude // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Stewart County

– Average commute time: 35.5 minutes

— #89 longest among all counties nationwide

— 40.9% longer than state average

— 28.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (11.3%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.5%)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Trousdale County

– Average commute time: 35.7 minutes

— #81 longest among all counties nationwide

— 41.7% longer than state average

— 29.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 65.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (15.9%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.4%)

Canva

#1. Hickman County

– Average commute time: 37.1 minutes

— #56 longest among all counties nationwide

— 47.2% longer than state average

— 34.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 61.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (11.6%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.1%)

