The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Carroll County

– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($17,285 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.2% ($27,573)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.9% ($28,691)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($37,762)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($51,987)

#29. Gibson County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($17,146 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.1% ($29,238)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($34,295)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($42,805)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,641)

#28. Lincoln County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($22,844 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.5% ($30,754)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.5% ($32,413)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($58,243)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($62,240)

#27. Cumberland County

– 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.2% ($26,867 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.7% ($30,035)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($29,644)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($35,485)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($49,269)

#26. Robertson County

– 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($30,896 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.1% ($31,648)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($37,976)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($48,454)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($57,314)

#25. Roane County

– 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($20,254 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.3% ($27,050)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($33,194)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($62,525)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($64,813)

#24. Coffee County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($21,936 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.5% ($29,245)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($33,151)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($41,937)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($61,333)

#23. Franklin County

– 20.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($26,710 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40% ($30,139)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($34,458)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($43,822)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($62,636)

#22. Cheatham County

– 21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($23,365 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.1% ($35,890)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($36,972)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($49,330)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($57,864)

#21. Weakley County

– 21.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($25,571 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.9% ($26,635)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($31,904)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($41,683)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($49,401)

#20. Fayette County

– 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($31,130 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,713)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($41,909)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($57,788)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($73,045)

#19. Bradley County

– 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($23,593 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.1% ($30,743)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($35,042)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($43,142)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($55,439)

#18. Moore County

– 22.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.2%

– High school graduate: 39.9% ($30,278)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($46,161)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.1% ($54,083)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($39,583)

#17. Maury County

– 23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($26,286 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.7% ($31,082)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($38,781)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($45,403)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($58,105)

#16. Anderson County

– 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($20,661 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.9% ($29,431)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($32,396)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($45,340)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($64,602)

#15. Sullivan County

– 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($21,062 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.7% ($26,369)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($31,631)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($44,076)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($61,989)

#14. Blount County

– 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($20,175 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.6% ($29,949)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($35,689)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($46,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($61,554)

#13. Madison County

– 25.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($25,755 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.3% ($29,049)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($32,843)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16% ($43,283)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($57,527)

#12. Putnam County

– 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($21,073 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.5% ($28,623)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.6% ($31,395)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.3% ($43,110)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($48,814)

#11. Loudon County

– 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($27,238 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.4% ($28,394)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($34,392)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($49,208)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($63,925)

#10. Sumner County

– 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($26,772 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.9% ($33,523)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($38,866)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.1% ($53,993)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($61,077)

#9. Montgomery County

– 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7% ($18,732 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.5% ($32,228)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($36,359)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.9% ($44,906)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($55,860)

#8. Shelby County

– 31.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($21,195 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.5% ($26,972)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($32,290)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.9% ($50,992)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($67,955)

#7. Washington County

– 31.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($21,853 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.9% ($26,859)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($31,674)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.8% ($46,873)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($67,633)

#6. Rutherford County

– 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($26,098 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.8% ($34,016)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($39,089)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.3% ($48,539)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($60,940)

#5. Hamilton County

– 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($21,110 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.9% ($29,222)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($34,391)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.7% ($50,814)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($62,917)

#4. Wilson County

– 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($30,418 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29% ($34,637)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($42,535)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22% ($55,351)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($65,223)

#3. Knox County

– 37.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($20,524 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.3% ($29,256)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($34,927)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.4% ($49,147)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.2% ($63,057)

#2. Davidson County

– 41.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($23,694 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.1% ($29,306)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($35,259)

– Bachelor’s degree: 26.1% ($49,733)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($61,796)

#1. Williamson County

– 59.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($24,387 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 13.3% ($37,755)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.2% ($45,003)

– Bachelor’s degree: 37.8% ($71,637)

– Graduate or professional degree: 22.1% ($93,595)