Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of April 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Tennessee using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.

#50. Fayette County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 19,017 people (647 unemployed)

#49. Gibson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 21,434 people (733 unemployed)

#48. Roane County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 23,876 people (811 unemployed)

#47. Tipton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 27,459 people (925 unemployed)

#46. Hamblen County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 28,228 people (979 unemployed)

#45. Bradley County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 50,328 people (1,760 unemployed)

#44. Montgomery County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 89,422 people (3,086 unemployed)

#43. Sequatchie County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,174 people (221 unemployed)

#42. Grainger County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,692 people (348 unemployed)

#41. Henderson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,690 people (417 unemployed)

#40. Carroll County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,641 people (424 unemployed)

#39. Obion County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 12,795 people (467 unemployed)

#38. Carter County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 24,171 people (865 unemployed)

#37. Pickett County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,089 people (78 unemployed)

#36. Wayne County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 1.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,422 people (238 unemployed)

#35. DeKalb County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,022 people (300 unemployed)

#34. Overton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,822 people (363 unemployed)

#33. Hardin County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,934 people (365 unemployed)

#32. Cumberland County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 1.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 23,113 people (856 unemployed)

#31. Hawkins County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 23,310 people (858 unemployed)

#30. Polk County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,052 people (270 unemployed)

#29. Fentress County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,751 people (292 unemployed)

#28. Claiborne County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,732 people (480 unemployed)

#27. Henry County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,344 people (513 unemployed)

#26. Hancock County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,269 people (89 unemployed)

#25. Jackson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,782 people (186 unemployed)

#24. Unicoi County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,039 people (275 unemployed)

#23. Morgan County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,916 people (311 unemployed)

#22. Campbell County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,993 people (579 unemployed)

#21. Greene County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 28,559 people (1,101 unemployed)

#20. Warren County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,190 people (647 unemployed)

#19. Benton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,728 people (285 unemployed)

#18. Shelby County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 436,304 people (18,199 unemployed)

#17. Hardeman County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 8,844 people (379 unemployed)

#16. Rhea County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,870 people (592 unemployed)

#15. McMinn County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 21,241 people (908 unemployed)

#14. Van Buren County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,085 people (91 unemployed)

#13. Perry County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,733 people (121 unemployed)

#12. Houston County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,202 people (141 unemployed)

#11. Grundy County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,955 people (220 unemployed)

#10. McNairy County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,348 people (366 unemployed)

#9. Decatur County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,414 people (199 unemployed)

#8. Lauderdale County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,328 people (420 unemployed)

#7. Cocke County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1 month change: Down 2.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,391 people (649 unemployed)

#6. Clay County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,792 people (128 unemployed)

#5. Scott County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,999 people (374 unemployed)

#4. Lake County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 1,573 people (78 unemployed)

#3. Haywood County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,501 people (376 unemployed)

#2. Bledsoe County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,377 people (233 unemployed)

#1. Meigs County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.6%

— 1 month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 1.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,253 people (292 unemployed)