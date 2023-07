While significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, unemployment rates remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from April. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Tennessee using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in May 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain. County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

#50. Hamblen County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 28,155 people (982 unemployed)

#49. Putnam County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 35,217 people (1,225 unemployed)

#48. Bradley County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 50,077 people (1,746 unemployed)

#47. Union County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 7,879 people (285 unemployed)

#46. Fentress County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,840 people (286 unemployed)

#45. Obion County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 12,839 people (462 unemployed)

#44. Weakley County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,306 people (546 unemployed)

#43. Pickett County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 1.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,161 people (79 unemployed)

#42. Stewart County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,624 people (210 unemployed)

#41. DeKalb County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 8,187 people (307 unemployed)

#40. Claiborne County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,705 people (471 unemployed)

#39. Henry County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,436 people (501 unemployed)

#38. Fayette County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 18,915 people (691 unemployed)

#37. Hawkins County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 23,331 people (855 unemployed)

#36. Carter County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 23,992 people (879 unemployed)

#35. Greene County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 28,485 people (1,042 unemployed)

#34. Montgomery County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 89,104 people (3,275 unemployed)

#33. Jackson County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,807 people (182 unemployed)

#32. Sequatchie County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,166 people (237 unemployed)

#31. Wayne County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,522 people (251 unemployed)

#30. Carroll County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,658 people (447 unemployed)

#29. Warren County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,309 people (625 unemployed)

#28. Tipton County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 27,339 people (1,039 unemployed)

#27. Polk County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,026 people (275 unemployed)

#26. Morgan County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,943 people (311 unemployed)

#25. Cumberland County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 23,500 people (912 unemployed)

#24. Clay County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,821 people (114 unemployed)

#23. Benton County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,781 people (274 unemployed)

#22. Unicoi County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,993 people (280 unemployed)

#21. Hardin County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,046 people (405 unemployed)

#20. Marion County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,385 people (490 unemployed)

#19. Cocke County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,674 people (590 unemployed)

#18. McMinn County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 21,120 people (844 unemployed)

#17. Hancock County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 2,285 people (93 unemployed)

#16. Decatur County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 4,450 people (182 unemployed)

#15. Campbell County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,087 people (620 unemployed)

#14. Shelby County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 432,116 people (17,855 unemployed)

#13. Van Buren County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,132 people (89 unemployed)

#12. Rhea County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,880 people (577 unemployed)

#11. Houston County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,210 people (138 unemployed)

#10. Meigs County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,199 people (225 unemployed)

#9. Lake County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 1,575 people (70 unemployed)

#8. Grundy County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 4,973 people (217 unemployed)

#7. Hardeman County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,854 people (389 unemployed)

#6. McNairy County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,483 people (383 unemployed)

#5. Perry County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 2,703 people (126 unemployed)

#4. Lauderdale County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,379 people (441 unemployed)

#3. Haywood County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,479 people (359 unemployed)

#2. Bledsoe County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,397 people (232 unemployed)

#1. Scott County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.3%

— 1-month change: Up 1.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,067 people (424 unemployed)