Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Tennessee

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (94 total deaths)

— 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,286 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,839 (6,109 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Grainger County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (50 total deaths)

— 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,274 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,501 (2,682 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (36 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,258 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,065 (3,012 total cases)

— 42.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (13 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Coffee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (123 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,242 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,374 (6,994 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (13 new cases, +1,200% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Franklin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (92 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,241 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,417 (5,241 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (13 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cannon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (32 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,239 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,258 (1,946 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#44. McNairy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (56 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,237 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,224 (2,884 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (48 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,236 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,628 (3,228 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Johnson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (39 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,756 (2,447 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Putnam County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (180 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,760 (11,844 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Anderson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (176 total deaths)

— 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,110 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,458 (8,820 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new cases, -88% change from previous week)

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (159 total deaths)

— 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,105 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,664 (8,056 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (15 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

Canva

#38. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (126 total deaths)

— 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,083 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,641 (6,344 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (15 new cases, +650% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Claiborne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (74 total deaths)

— 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,070 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,135 (3,239 total cases)

— 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cumberland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (141 total deaths)

— 26.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,056 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,385 (6,890 total cases)

— 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (76 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,039 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,530 (3,406 total cases)

— 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Rhea County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (82 total deaths)

— 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #934 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,239 (4,391 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

Canva

#33. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (245 total deaths)

— 35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #918 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,839 (11,600 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (19 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Benton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (41 total deaths)

— 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #886 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,452 (1,689 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Hardeman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (64 total deaths)

— 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #874 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,180 (3,552 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Canva

#30. Grundy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (35 total deaths)

— 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #821 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,436 (1,804 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Daniel Hartwig from San Mateo, CA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Moore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (17 total deaths)

— 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #813 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,922 (1,033 total cases)

— 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Fentress County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (49 total deaths)

— 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,621 (2,523 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 22 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Bedford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (132 total deaths)

— 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #779 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,528 (6,725 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (5 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hamblen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (174 total deaths)

— 45.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #764 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,386 (8,692 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 15 (10 new cases, +233% change from previous week)

Ballinindasierra // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hardin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (69 total deaths)

— 46.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,092 (3,615 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. White County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (74 total deaths)

— 47.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #736 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,875 (3,794 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. DeKalb County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (56 total deaths)

— 48.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,026 (2,874 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cocke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (100 total deaths)

— 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #675 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,629 (4,547 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Overton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (62 total deaths)

— 51.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,902 (3,092 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Unicoi County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (50 total deaths)

— 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #662 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,598 (2,074 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Henderson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (79 total deaths)

— 52.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #650 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,750 (3,866 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Carter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (160 total deaths)

— 54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #635 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,016 (6,776 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (15 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

GamblinMonkey // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dyer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (108 total deaths)

— 58.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #593 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,887 (5,532 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (7 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Chester County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (51 total deaths)

— 60.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #575 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,771 (2,209 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (5 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (83 total deaths)

— 62.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #554 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,404 (3,722 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (11 new cases, +450% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Gibson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (150 total deaths)

— 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,622 (6,693 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (24 new cases, +700% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (37 total deaths)

— 70.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,607 (1,368 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Macon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (78 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,917 (3,670 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Obion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (97 total deaths)

— 75.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #410 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,381 (4,625 total cases)

— 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Decatur County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (39 total deaths)

— 81.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #357 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,933 (1,625 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Giles County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (100 total deaths)

— 84.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #339 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,756 (4,053 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Crockett County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (50 total deaths)

— 90.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #305 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,505 (2,064 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Canva

#7. Haywood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (62 total deaths)

— 94.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #281 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,713 (2,719 total cases)

— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Canva

#6. Perry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (29 total deaths)

— 95.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #277 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,311 (1,075 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Van Buren County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (23 total deaths)

— 113.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #196 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,850 (872 total cases)

— 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (30 total deaths)

— 114.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,721 (1,121 total cases)

— 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Houston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (34 total deaths)

— 125.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #153 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,681 (1,122 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (30 total deaths)

— 132.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #139 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,629 (1,728 total cases)

— 93.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Pickett County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (24 total deaths)

— 158.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #88 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,313 (773 total cases)

— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)