Councilman starts petition to cap insulin prices in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s a new push on Tennessee lawmakers to pass a bill that would cap the prices of insulin.

Tennessee ranks 45 in the nation for the number of people living with diabetes, with more than 650,000 impacted.

Meanwhile, the rising cost of insulin has tripled in a decade.

CBS-affiliate WTVF in Nashville reports that Clarksville Councilman Richard Garrett is taking action with a petition on Change.org that asks governor bill lee and the assembly to cap insulin prices.

The petition now has nearly 9,000 signatures. Garret says his goal is to get 1,000 more.

