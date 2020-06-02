Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee competition postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen competitions have been postponed until next year.

The 2020 competitions were set to place at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis.

The rescheduled competitions will take place June 27- July 3, 2021.

The CEO of the Miss Tennessee scholarship competition says local title-holders will continue to be engaged in their communities as they prepare for the competition next year.

