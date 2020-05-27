Breaking News
TDH: 21,306 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
Live Now
NASA, SpaceX monitoring weather with 1 hour left until historic crewed launch

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Pigeon Forge cancels 2020 Spring Rod Run

Tennessee

by: Gregory Raucoules

Posted: / Updated:

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2020 Spring Rod Run in Pigeon Forge has been cancelled amid public safety concerns due to COVID-19, city leaders and event organizers confirmed Wednesday.

The 38th annual edition of the car show was previously scheduled to take place on April 16-18 at the LeConte Center but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fall Rod Run is currently scheduled to take place Sept. 17-19 at the LeConte Center.

“Public safety is the foundation of any event, but certainly during these unprecedented times surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. We are grateful to the Rod Run event owners who share our city’s commitment to the safety and wellbeing of all involved.”

Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster

“This is a difficult but necessary decision given our current circumstances,” said Byron Cooper, Rod Run event owner/planner. “We can now turn our focus to planning a great fall event in September.”

The 37th Spring Rod Run featured more than 2,300 hot rods and classic cars competing for the $10,000 grand prize.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss