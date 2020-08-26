Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knoxville’s DeRoyal making face shields for the public

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local corporation on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, mass-producing critical equipment for hospitals in the fight against COVID-19, is now offering face shields to the public.

Back when the pandemic hit here six months ago, DeRoyal Industries, based in Knoxville, set up manufacturing cells in two states to make face shields for hospitals.

At this point, DeRoyal says it has produced 3 million of them, now making them available for everyone.

DeRoyal CEO Brian DeBusk says he believes we are at a stable point right now in the pandemic, and wants to continue that by adding an important layer of protection through the face shields, worn with masks.

“I think you’re going to see face coverings and face shields for some time,” DeBusk told us, “and I think as the virus slowly makes its way through each region, you’ll basically build up a form of local herd immunity, and I think we’re seeing that happen now.”

If you or your business are interested in purchasing face shields: www.deroyal.com/store.

Quantities are in packs of 10 or 36.