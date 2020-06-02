Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports biggest 1-day spike in new COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 23 new active COVID-19 cases Monday, marking the biggest 1-day spike in the cumulative case count since the pandemic began.

The 23 new active cases on Tuesday increases the total of active cases to 93, up from 70 on Monday. The only other day 20 or more new cases were reported in a single day was April 8.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 433.

Case breakdown by age range

Source: Knox County Health Dept.

No new recovered cases were reported, and the total number of recoveries remained at 335. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

One Knox County COVID-19 patient is currently hospitalized after no hospitalizations were reported Monday. There have been five deaths in Knox County from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the 433 cases, 43 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are eight probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.