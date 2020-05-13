Coronavirus: 28th annual Grainger County Tomato Festival canceled

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Organizers confirmed Wednesday that the 2020 Grainger County Tomato Festival will not take place this year.

Taking place during the final weekend in July, the three-day festival has been held annually since 1992.

According to the Festival’s website, various expansions over the years have made it one of the largest free festivals in East Tennessee and was named one of the top ten free festivals in America by Parade Magazine.

Organizers posted some contact information of vendors that would have sold their products at the festival and ask other farmers to reply to the post below with their own contact information.