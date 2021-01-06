Corker says Trump, congressional grandstanding to blame for Capitol violence

(WJHL) — Former Sen. Bob Corker blamed President Donald Trump and some members of Congress for the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by a pro-Trump mob, which interrupted the process of certifying Electoral College votes and led to one person being fatally shot.

Corker, who spent 12 years representing Tennessee in the Senate, said he was “horrified” and “saddened” by what took place in the nation’s capital.

“This is a culmination of people seeing the true character of our president, the actions that he has taken,” Corker said. “We have numbers of members of Congress and the Senate that are aiding and abetting this ruse that’s being played on the American people. They all know that there’s no way to overturn this election, everything the president said about doing so is just not true.”

This isn’t the first time the former Republican senator has been critical of the president. Corker sparred with Trump on Twitter during his final term in the Senate, even dubbing the White House an “adult day care center.”

The American people are witnessing the true character of Donald Trump today and the culmination of his actions. I hope those aiding and abetting him in Congress will rethink their approach, with the understanding that if they do not, they will own this with him. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) January 6, 2021

Wednesday, Corker accused some elected officials of grandstanding by putting forward “nothing but a ruse so that they can maintain good stead with those Trump supporters.”

“I think House members, Senate members, sometimes when they know they are in the minority, when they know there are other people in Congress that will step up and be responsible — they feel like they can take these positions and that it is harmless to our country,” Corker said. “But I think we’re seeing today what happens when people take these types of irresponsible positions.”

Corker also accused the objectors in Congress of showing “fake courage” and said he hoped House and Senate members “will reflect upon the fact that they own what has happened today.”

“These actions took place because elected officials encouraged them to be there, encouraged them to focus on what was happening in the House and Senate,” he said. “So, there’s already responsibility for all of those who aided and abided this irresponsible action that’s a direct shot at our democracy.”

“And I hope what will happen that they will think about who they are, who they are…this is not just a circus, or something that they can participate in, or drama, this is our country, they are elected officials, they have a responsibility to be truthful to the American people and to our Constitution,” Corker continued. “And they’re not displaying that right now.”

However, the former senator said it’s not too late for representatives and senators to fix the situation.

“But they still have a chance,” Corker said. “They still have a chance to right this by backing away from what they’re doing, and realizing that they don’t want to be a part of aiding and abetting further corrosion in the democracy of our country.”