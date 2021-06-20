Cookeville police search for man accused of kidnapping 2 Sam’s Club employees at gunpoint

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing kidnapping charges after an apparent incident in Cookeville.

According to a release from the Cookeville Police Department, authorities are searching for 29-year-old Tyler Justin Hall.

This all began around 11:56 p.m. Saturday when Cookeville Police were contacted by the White County Sheriff’s Office in regard to an incident that happened at Sam’s Club in Cookeville.

Around 10:34 p.m., two Sam’s Club employees were standing in the parking lot when they were approached by a man, later identified as Hall. Hall then reportedly took out a pistol and ordered the employees into the female victim’s car. Hall then told the male victim to drive them toward White County. Near the Walmart in White County, the male victim was able to wrestle the gun away from Hall. Hall then ran from the scene.

Hall has not yet been located by authorities. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and a gray hat. He was also carrying a camouflage backpack.

Authorities have active warrants for his arrest. He is charged with one count of aggravated sexual

battery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Cookeville Police said Hall is known to visit homeless camps in the Cookeville area. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.