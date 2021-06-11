Confederate Gen. Forrest’s remains removed from Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The remains of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been removed from Health Sciences Park in Memphis, where they had been interred since the early 1900s.

The remains were discovered Monday, June 7 at 9:01 a.m., said Van Turner with Memphis Greenspace.

They are currently in an undisclosed location, said Lee Millar with the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The new location will be more appropriate than a public park on a busy street, he said.

Millar said the removal was done reverently, and out of view of cameras, “just like a funeral.”

Memphis Greenspace, the nonprofit that was granted ownership of the former city-owned Forrest Park, along with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which is taking responsibility for the remains and monument, joined city officials to make the announcement.

A large statue of Forrest was removed from the park at 9:01 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2017 after the city transferred ownership of the park to a nonprofit. The pedestal supporting it remained until workers began removing it several days ago.

Eight feet under the pedestal were the tombs of the former Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader, along with his wife. Forrest died in 1877 and was originally buried in Elmwood cemetery before the remains were moved and the monument built on Union Avenue in the early 20th century.

The remains will be relocated to Columbia, Tennessee.

Turner said the park, formerly known as Forrest Park, will host a Juneteenth Festival in a few days. He said the plan for the park is for it to be “just a park” from now on, without any symbolism.

Memphis Greenspace also removed a monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis from Memphis Park downtown.

“This is a good day for Memphis,” said Turner, who serves on the Shelby County Commission.