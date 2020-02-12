Companion bills in Tennessee General Assembly would remove need for cosmetology license to perform work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two bills have been introduced in the Tennessee Senate and House that would allow cosmetology to be practiced in the state without a license as long as customers are aware of the situation.

According to SB1914 and HB1945, a person may perform cosmetology without a license if the customer is aware that the person is not licensed and waives claims against them.

SB1914 says both the customer and the person performing the work must both enter into a written agreement that acknowledges that the person is unlicensed and the customer waives their rights.

HB1945 states that performing work as a cosmetologist would not require a license so long as both parties have entered into the same written agreement.

In both bills, it is stated that liability action can only be sought by a customer if the person performing the work acted in a malicious way or with intent to harm.

Both parties have to enter into the agreement before any work is done.

Both bills were filed for introduction on January 28 by Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) of District 16 and Representative Martin Daniel (R-Knoxville) of District 18.

You can read both bills in their entirety below:

HB1945 by Murry Lee on Scribd