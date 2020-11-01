Community remembering those impacted by Meigs County bus crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 200 people got together over the weekend to honor the lives of a 7-year-old girl and school bus driver who died on Tuesday in a bus crash in Meigs County, Tennessee.

The hurting community came together for a memorial ride.

Hundreds of cars and motorcycles drove all the way from the Bradley County Mall all the way to the Piggly Wiggly in Decatur (just a few miles from where the crash happened).

People not just from the Meigs County, but from all over East Tennessee, took part in the drive to show support for a hurting community and a grieving family.

This is the second memorial for those impacted by the crash, Friday night the community was recognized during the Meigs County and Wartburg Central High School football game.

LATEST STORIES