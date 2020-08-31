Commission says TVA exec retaliated over safety concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has concluded that a Tennessee Valley Authority executive retaliated against a safety whistleblower.

The Knoxville News Sentinel cited a statement from the agency in reporting that Vice President Joseph Shea “played a significant role” in the 2018 firing of nuclear engineer Beth Wetzel after she repeatedly raised safety concerns about TVA’s nuclear power program.

The panel concluded Shea’s actions were intentional and banned him from working in any activities that require licensing by the commission for five years.

TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said the utility disagrees with the decision, but hasn’t decided whether to appeal.