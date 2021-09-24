Collierville Kroger shooting victim identified as mother of 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the victims in the deadly Collierville Kroger shooting has been identified as Olivia King. A family member and Collierville Alderman confirmed late yesterday evening that she was killed in the shooting.

King was a regular parishioner at her Catholic church in Collierville. A Facebook post says she is a widow and a mother to three adult children.

Several others are still in the hospital this morning after being hurt at the store yesterday.

