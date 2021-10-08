Collierville Police release new details in Kroger mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Collierville Police Department has released the timeline of events leading up to the deadly mass shooting at the Kroger on Byhalia Road.

Police say the gunman, Uk Thang, who reportedly worked as the sole operator of the sushi counter, was asked to leave the store at around 7 a.m. after getting into an argument with another employee.

Thang reportedly went to his apartment, which he shared with his brother. Police say at around 12:30 p.m., Thang told his brother he was going to get something to eat. An hour later, at around 1:30 p.m., Thang reportedly called his brother and told him this would be the last time he would talk to him.

Police say Thang then pulled up to the front of the Kroger, armed himself with three guns, entered the store and started shooting at customers and employees.

Thang also exited through the back of the store and started shooting at customers and employees. Police say Thang then returned to the back receiving area of the store and took his own life.

Fifteen people were shot. One of them, Olivia King, later died.

Collierville Police say they found ammunition and extra loaded magazines on Thang. Thang reportedly legally purchased three guns used in the shooting from licensed gun dealers at different times over the past year and a half.

Police say Thang had been working at the Kroger since July of 2020. He had no criminal history and had been cited for illegally parking in a handicap zone in January of this year.

Collierville Police say Thang acted alone.