COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect at the center of a search related to a homicide from over the weekend in Cocke County has been captured, according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

Spokesperson Chuck Evans confirmed the update just after 9 a.m. on Monday. Evans said the suspect, identified by authorities as David Kite Moore, was captured in Cocke County. No further details were yet available.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Moore, who they believed was involved in a homicide that happened on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office responded to a shooting just before noon Sunday which they say involved Moore, 66. Officers were advised that Moore was at his residence on Baysinger Road, so they set up a perimeter.

After hours of negotiations, assistance was requested from the Sevierville Police Department for manpower and the implementation of their small drones. When the drones entered the home, they did not find Moore and a SWAT team was deployed to breach the residence.

Law enforcement were unable to find Moore and determined that he must have fled before officers arrived, CCSO said, and they do not know which direction he went. The sheriff’s office said it was known that Moore was on foot and considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office was urging anyone in the area not to approach Moore and keep their doors and vehicles secured.

Mugshots of David Kite Moore. (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

CCSO said he was wanted for questioning in relation to the homicide.

The sheriff’s office added that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the homicide.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.