CMT Music Awards moved to October amid COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – CMT is moving the 2020 CMT Music Awards from June 3 to October 14.

A statement released by the network says their priority has been rebuilding Nashville after the tornado and making sure their fans, employees, artists and partners are safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

You can read the full statement below:

The 2020 CMT Music Awards, originally slated for June 3, 2020, will move to Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis. As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials.