SCSO: Investigation into missing 15-month-old began Tuesday after alert from DCS
Clemson student found dead outside rental cabin in Sevierville

WATE 6 staff

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Carolina man was found dead at a rental cabin by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Sheriff’s detectives were contacted around 11 a.m. in regards to a missing person search by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

According to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals officers were sent to 1615 Paradise Ridge Drive where they found a subject, later identified as John Martin Jr. of Easley, South Carolina, deceased in his vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a rental cabin.

According to sister station WSPA, Martin, 21, was a Clemson University student. He was last seen Feb. 16 at a residence in Clemson, South Carolina.

“The prayers of the entire Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are with this family, and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy,” Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said. “I would also like to give my sincere thanks to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee for their willingness to assist our detectives during this investigation.”

Seals said no foul play is suspected at this time. An autopsy has been ordered by the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

