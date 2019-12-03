Claiborne County teacher arrested for soliciting, sending sexually explicit photos with student

TAZEWELL, Tenn. – A Claiborne County middle school teacher has been charged multiple charges involving receiving and sending sexually explicit photos with a 13-year-old student.

Aaron James Ellison was charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct.

The charges result from an investigation by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Between August and November, Aaron James Ellison, a teacher at H.Y. Livesay Middle School, solicited five images of a sexual nature from a 13-year-old girl, according to an arrest warrant.

Ellison is also alleged to have sent 11 sexually explicit images of himself to the girl, the arrest warrant said.

Ellison told investigators he was sexually aroused while viewing images of the girl, a student at the school, according to the warrant.

The Claiborne County Schools have suspended Ellison without pay.

“Claiborne County Schools was made aware of the arrest of Aaron Ellison. Based on charges related to a student. Though we understand all criminal suspects are presumed innocent, we take these charges very seriously especially since they center on a Claiborne County Student,” the school system said in a statement to WATE 6 On Your Side.

