City leaders release 4-phase ‘roadmap’ for reopening Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The city of Nashville has created a four-phase plan to get Music City back to work and businesses reopened.

Nashville’s economy will open in four phases and the city will only move to the next phase if there is positive improvement and stability in the metrics for 14 days.

“The hard truth is that our city will be living with COVID-19 until there is an effective vaccine for the virus,” explained Mayor Cooper’s office in a release. “Living with COVID-19 means returning to work with COVID-19. We must proceed carefully to ensure we do not create a surge that will send us all back home.”

Nashville is currently in the “Preparing to reopen” phase, defined by the city as “the time to identify and share critical metrics and explain ‘the rules for reopening.’ The most important message to convey in this period is that the rate of transmission must decline or remain low to make it safe to proceed with plans to reopen local economies. During this process, local governments should engage health care systems, universities and businesses to fine tune plans for a phased reopening and to clearly convey the steps that will be necessary.”

Phase One: Reopening

If Nashville experiences an acceptably stable or sustained declining trend in new cases for at least 14 days, Phase One of the reopening of certain economies may begin under the following guidance:

In addition to an acceptably stable or declining trend of active cases, Nashville should ensure that the appropriate benchmarks discussed in Section 1 of this memo have been met. Adequate testing should be available. Hospital capacity should exist to deal with both the existing case load and a potential surge. Nashville should also be able to certify to the local health department or the TN Department of Health that there is at least a 2 week supply of PPE at all hospitals, ambulance services, nursing homes and daycare centers. Comprehensive contact tracing and contact and case monitoring must be in place in order to identify cases and prevent transmission.

Only then should Nashville begin to reopen.

The following businesses/industries should reopen in Phase One:

Retail and other commercial business may open with physical distancing maintained and at ½ capacity, cleaning of carts, explicit expectations for frequent hand hygiene and wearing of cloth masks by employees and patrons.

Screen daily all employees with temperature and respiratory symptom checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining an appropriate physical distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Establish policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Restaurants and bars serving food from a menu may open at ½ capacity maintaining strict physical distancing.

Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Physical distancing must be maintained in kitchens and dining rooms.

Bar areas must remain closed.

Live music shall not be permitted.

Self-service food and shared condiments are not permitted.

Require that restaurants clean all surfaces after single use by patron.

Recommend use of disposable menus.

Employees required to wear cloth masks.

Take-out alcohol sales will remain. Can serve alcohol at tables.

During this period, other social distancing measures should remain in place:

Except when performing essential services, those over age 65 and those with high risk factors should remain safer at home.

Work from home should continue whenever possible.

Cloth masks should be worn in public

If Nashville experiences a significant and sustained increase in active cases during Phase One, local policymakers should be prepared to reimpose more stringent safer-at-home or social distancing measures.

Phase Two:

If, after a minimum of 14 days in Phase One, the trend of new cases continues to decline or remains flat, Nashville may proceed to Phase Two of reopening.

The following businesses/industries would reopen in Phase Two:

In hospitals, emergency rooms, ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient clinic settings, scheduled/elective activities may commence as follows:

All employee and patients must be screened as indicated in Phase One.

Elective outpatient and inpatient surgery and procedures may be performed in all age groups, including those with severe systemic disease, with pre-procedure testing as per earlier phases.

Retail and other commercial business open with physical distancing maintained and at 3/4 capacity, cleaning of carts, explicit expectations for frequent hand hygiene and wearing of cloth masks by employees and patrons.

Screen daily all employees with temperature and respiratory symptom checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Restaurants and bars serving food from a menu may open at ¾ capacity maintaining strict physical distancing.

Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Physical distancing must be maintained in kitchens and dining rooms.

Bar areas must remain closed.

Live music shall not be permitted.

Self-service food and shared condiments are not permitted.

Require that restaurants clean all surfaces after single use by patron

Recommend use of disposable menus.

Employees required to wear cloth masks.

Take-out alcohol sales will remain. Can serve alcohol at tables.

Hair, Nail, Massage and Tattoo Businesses can open but should follow the CDC’s guidance for employers including limiting the number of patrons and staff to less than 10, social distancing, no walk-ins, services by appointment only, spacing patrons in waiting areas, and posting signs not to enter and reschedule if ill.

Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Employees required to wear cloth masks.

Allow small gatherings of 50 or fewer people with strict physical distancing protocols implemented at the gathering. Such gatherings include meetings, religious services, weddings, etc.

Parks to reopen previously closed elements such as playgrounds and basketball courts.

Social distancing should remain in effect for the following groups:

Except when performing essential services, those over age 65 and those with high risk factors should remain safer at home.

Work from home should continue whenever possible, and cloth masks should be worn in public



If there is a significant increase in active cases during Phase Two, Nashville should revert to Phase One.

Phase Three:

If, after a minimum of 14 days in Phase Two, the trend of new cases continues to decline or remains flat, Nashville may proceed to Phase Three of reopening.

The following businesses/industries would reopen in Phase Three:

All elective outpatient and inpatient healthcare activities may proceed with screening and testing as indicated in Phase Two.

Retail and other commercial business open with physical distancing maintained and at full capacity with cleaning of carts, explicit expectations for frequent hand hygiene and wearing of cloth masks by employees and patrons.

Screen daily all employees with temperature and respiratory symptom checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Restaurants and bars serving food from a menu may open at full capacity maintaining strict physical distancing.

Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Physical distancing must be maintained in kitchens and dining rooms.

Bar areas may open, but only at 50% of seating capacity. No standing at bars.

Live music is now permitted with proper social distancing.

Self-service food and shared condiments are not permitted.

Require that restaurants clean all surfaces after single use by patron.

Recommend use of disposable menus.

Employees required to wear cloth masks.

Take-out alcohol sales will remain.

All remaining bars and entertainment and cultural venues are opened at ½ capacity, consistent with proper social distancing. This includes museums, tours, attractions, bowling alleys, movie theaters, etc.

Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Require that bars clean all surfaces after single use by patron.

Employees required to wear cloth masks.

Fitness and personal hygiene businesses may reopen

Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately. Employees required to wear cloth masks.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Require that equipment surfaces be cleaned after single use by patron.

Allow small gatherings of 100 or fewer people with strict physical distancing protocols implemented at the gathering.

Such gatherings include meetings, religious services, weddings, etc.

Nonresidential K-12 Schools are reopened.

The following businesses shall continue to operate under previous guidance:

Health care

Hair, Nail, Massage and Tattoo Businesses

Social distancing measures would remain in effect for the following populations:

Except when performing essential services, those over age 65 and those with high risk factors should remain safer at home.

Work from home should continue whenever possible, and cloth masks should be worn in public

If there is a significant increase in active cases during Phase Three, Nashville should revert to Phase Two.

Phase Four:

If, after a minimum of 14 days in Phase Three, the trend of new cases continues to decline or remains flat, Nashville may proceed to Phase Four of reopening.

The following businesses/industries would reopen in Phase Four:

Elective outpatient and inpatient healthcare activities may continue to proceed with screening and testing as indicated previously.

Work from home is optional, and the use of cloth masks in public is optional but recommended.

All bars and entertainment and cultural venues are opened at full capacity. This includes museums, tours, attractions, bowling alleys, movie theaters, etc.

Screen daily all employees for respiratory symptoms and with temperature checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

Require that bars clean all surfaces after single use by patron.

Sports and other large live performance venues are reopened for greater than 100 people with appropriate social distancing guidelines

Screen daily all employees with temperature and respiratory symptom checks. Employees with temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit must leave the premises immediately.

Post information about health precautions for patrons, employees and staff (such as maintaining a distance while lining up for checkout). Automate doors, reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Advise employees with any symptoms of illness to be tested and to stay home until they receive test results. Create policies that make it possible for employees to isolate and quarantine.

The following businesses shall continue to operate under previous guidance:

Hair, Nail, Massage and Tattoo Businesses

Retail and other commercial businesses

Fitness and personal hygiene businesses

Restaurants and bars serving food from a menu

Health care

The following social distancing measures would remain in effect:

Except when performing essential services, those over age 65 and those with high risk factors should remain safer at home.

Conclusion from city leaders: