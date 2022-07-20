DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in a 4 ½-year-old white-tailed deer buck in Dyer County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Dyer County is now classified as CWD positive, and nearby Obion and Lake counties are now classified as high-risk CWD counties due to the location of the deer within 10 miles.

The TWRA reported the positive deer was harvested north of Dyersburg last November. A taxidermist submitted the sample to TWRA staff recently and the agency just received the results.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

Deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions now apply to all high-risk and positive counties. These restrictions are now in effect for these three counties, according to the TWRA, and there are no changes to hunting regulations at this time.

In April 2022, CWD was detected in at least two deer in Hardin County.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission has instituted deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions to positive and high-risk counties to best manage CWD within the state.

According to the TWRA, supplemental feeding of wildlife is banned in high-risk and positive counties, therefore placement of grains, salt products, and other consumable products for wildlife is prohibited. The ban does not apply to feed placed within 100 feet of a residence, feed placed in a manner not accessible to deer, or feed and minerals as the result of normal agricultural practices. Food plots are still legal in affected counties.