KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country star Chris Stapleton will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on October 1, 2020.

According to a release from the arena, tickets go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are $99.75 and $69.75.

Special guests at this stop on the All-American Road Show feature The Marcus King Band and Yola.