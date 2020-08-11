Child with special needs drowns at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a child drowned at her family’s home in the Antioch area of Nashville Monday night.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the residence on Johnson Pass Drive, where they said an 11-year-old girl with special needs had been found unconscious in a bathtub.

The child was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her death will be investigated by Metro police’s Division of Youth Services.

No additional information was immediately released.