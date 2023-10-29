KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A child was injured Thursday morning in Knoxville when they were struck by a car while trying to board a school bus, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a collision involving a juvenile on E. Hendron Chapel Road on the morning of Oct. 26.

The car involved in the crash was in the opposite lane when deputies arrived and a small shoe was observed lying near the car’s front driver-side tire.

Rural Metro Fire had arrived before the deputy and was able to render aid to the seven-year-old victim. The child was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that appeared to be minor, according to a KCSO report.

John Jaeger, 61, was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and a citation for disregarding school bus lights.

At least eight children were on the bus at the time of the collision. The other students were loaded onto another bus and taken to school without further incident.