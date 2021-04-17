Child home during parents’ apparent murder-suicide in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that officers said happened while the victim’s child was at home.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 2900 block of Baby Ruth Lane Friday afternoon to check on Camara Harris’ welfare. Police said a family member reported she had not shown up for a family gathering.

According to MNPD, Harris’ vehicle was parked outside, and she was not answering her phone.

When officers entered the apartment, they saw the 35-year-old motionless on the sofa and Anthony Davis, 41, was holding a handgun.

Officers then began to back out of the apartment, and that’s when they heard a gunshot.

Police went back inside the apartment and saw the couple’s 6-year-old daughter. She told them her mother was hurt.

Investigators learned it appeared Davis shot Harris before killing himself with a gunshot wound to the head. Detectives recovered a handgun from Davis.

Metro police said the couple’s child was not physically harmed and will be placed with relatives.

The YWCA in Nashville has a 24-hour Crisis and Support Helpline for anyone in danger, needing to speak with an advocate, or has questions about domestic violence. Call 1-800-334-4628 or TEXT 615-983-5170.