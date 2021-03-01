Child electrocuted while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was electrocuted while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on University Court close to the J.C. Napier homes.

The Nashville Fire Department told sister station News 2 that the child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews were originally called the scene for a reported crash but first-responders quickly determined the child was injured by an electrical hazard.

The child was barefoot and tripped on a down power line, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Nearly 1,300 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power in the immediate area as storms moved through Middle Tennessee.