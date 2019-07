NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 3-year-old child died after being left unattended inside a hot car.

Smyrna Police officers were called to a home on the 700 block of Windbirch Trail.

The child was found unresponsive in a vehicle. First responders tried to save the child but they were unsuccessful.

According to Smyrna Police officials, the child likely died from heat exposure.

The investigation is ongoing.