‘Charley, we will always love you’: Dolly Parton responds to death of country music trailblazer Charley Pride

Following the death of country music star Charley Pride due to COVID-19 complications, Dolly Parton sent her love and thoughts to his family and fans.

The two acclaimed country music artists had worked together in the past, including singing a duet of God’s Coloring Book in Pride’s 2006 album titled Pride & Joy: A Gospel Collection.

I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. Dolly Parton

