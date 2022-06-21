KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are seeking help from the public to identify two people suspected of stealing from a downtown Knoxville rooftop bar.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is working to identify two people who stole two bottles of tequila in the Radius Rooftop Lounge in Knoxville last week.

Crime Stoppers shared images of the two suspects on its social media in an effort to identify them; Crime Stoppers said they believe the two suspects took the tequila during the afternoon hours of Thursday, June 16.

The Radius Rooftop Lounge tequila theft suspects. (Photo via East TN Valley Crime Stoppers)





The Radius Rooftop Lounge overlooks Gay Street and is located on the 14th floor of the new Embassy Suites by Hilton Knoxville Downtown. The glass-encased lounge has a near-360-degree view of the downtown skyline as well as the Tennessee River and Smokies. It also has security cameras from which investigators are working to identify the two suspects in the tequila theft.