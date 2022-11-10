COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer carrying cattle has overturned on I-40 West in Cocke County, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

As of 9 p.m., 68 head of cattle were blocking I-40 West at the 432 ramp. However, at 10:33 p.m., Cocke County EMA said 33 cattle were accounted for but one died at the scene.

Crews are still looking for 35 cattle left.

“Should you have a cow show up on your back porch that isn’t supposed to be there, please call 911 and our central dispatch officers will send out an emergency responder to bring it to the transport trailers,” Cocke County Emergency Management Agency posted to Facebook.

Authorities say all of the lanes are currently open.

Editor’s Note: More information will be updated as we received more information.