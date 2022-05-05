CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A landmark of sorts that’s been sitting beside the interstate in one Campbell County community for more than 30 years has been restored. The Green Dragon off exit 134 of I-75 in Caryville has been restored to its original glory.

The artist behind the creature, Jim Cole, fixed the fiberglass, pressure washed it and then repainted the dragon. Cole said it was a collaborative effort between him, the Mayor and the former owner of the property.

They all spoke about what it means to have their green friend all spruced up.

“Once he got it finished, my family, my friends have already commented how good the dragon looks,” Lansden Hill, the original property owner who commissioned the dragon, said. “It really is, not only a point of pride for me and the legacy of the property I had here, but the town of Caryville and so many people who identify the exit with the dragon as the Caryville exit.”

“I’ve had so many people mention it, you know, since Lansden got involved in it,” Jim Cole said. “He kept talking to the City of Caryville and they evidently wanted it done too because it’s really recognizable.”

“It has been a landmark for many years,” Robert Stooksbury, Mayor of Caryville, said. “There’s a lot of people who have family from out of state and they want to come and take pictures with the dragon, the children especially, they want to come and take pictures and it’s been done that way for many years.”