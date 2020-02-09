Carroll County man faces first degree murder charges after a fire Saturday morning

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with other Carroll County fire and law enforcement agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Camden man on a charge of First Degree Murder.

TBI Special Agents responded to a fire call at the residence on South Spruce Street in Bruceton around 1:00 a.m. Saturday along with several other agencies: 24th District Attorney General, Bruceton Police Department and Fire Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department, and Hallow Rock Fire Department.

When first responders arrived at the home they found the body of a deceased person inside the home.

After investigating, agents obtained information that 33-year-old Jason Mark Mills is the person responsible for the death of the victim.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and confirmation of identification.

On Saturday, agents arrested Mills and charged him with one count of First Degree Murder.

He was booked into the Carroll County Jail and is currently being held without bond.