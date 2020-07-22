Career Center of the Southeast hosting virtual job fair this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re in the market for a job, Listen up!
The Career Center of the Southeast is hosting a free virtual job fair this week. It’s coming up this Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
This fair is a nationwide event, meaning employers from various industries in all 50 states will be joining in.
This free event will provide opportunities for career seekers to submit resumes and talk virtually with hiring managers. To attend, just log into southeastcareercenter.com
- Some Tri-Cities restaurants revert back to curbside pickup orders after COVID-19 cases increase
- Destination Vacation: Sip, relax and enjoy Virginia wine at New Kent Winery
- Second stimulus checks: GOP disagreement could delay direct payments
- US orders China to close its consulate in Houston
- VDH: 36 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia