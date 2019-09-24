Car crashes into Dandridge business

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say no one was injured when a car crashed into a business on Monday.

It happened at the Indian Creek Market and Deli at 1811 Indian Creek Road in Dandridge.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was attempting to park when she hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

The car entered the storefront and came to a stop inside the store’s dining area.

The store suffered extensive damage.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Chesnut Hill Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and Jefferson County Rescue Squad responded to the crash.