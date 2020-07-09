Capitol Commission votes to move Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) — A panel decided Thursday to recommend the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the state Capitol.

The panel also voted to move the statues of Admiral Farragut and Admiral Gleaves, along with Forrest’s bust, from the State Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum.

Amended version with two other military figures along with Forrest bust approved by Capitol Commission 9-2 vote. @WKRN — Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) July 9, 2020

Reservations about 11th hour motion from state comptroller on including other Capitol statues in relocation of Confederate generals bust, but motion approved overwhelmingly So the Commission now moving three military figures from Capitol to state museum. ⁦@WKRN⁩ pic.twitter.com/vVLsdq4m0W — Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) July 9, 2020

The state Capitol Commission meeting is the first of two votes needed to remove the bust from the Capitol. Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday he thinks the bust should go in the state museum.

The bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years. The Capitol Commission in 2017 voted against moving it to the state museum.

The removal would also need approval from the state’s Historical Commission. Some Republican officials have instead suggested adding context to the bust and leaving it where it is.

The national outcry over the death of a Black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minnesota has sparked a new push to remove Confederate symbols, including the Forrest bust.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.