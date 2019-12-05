Campbell County juveniles face charges after school shooting threat

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A school shooting threat has lead to three juveniles facing charges.

LaFollette Middle School principal Sandi Wilson contacted the school resource officer just before 9 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a threat of an impending shooting at the school.

Campbell County School System Central Office staff was notified of the incident and a joint investigation with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and administrators began.

“The investigation quickly revealed the threat to not be credible,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Three juveniles will be facing charges of filing a false police report or bomb threat.