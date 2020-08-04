Camp instructor charged with repeatedly raping 8-year-old Goodlettsville camper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A summer camp instructor has been charged with multiple counts of rape after an eight-year-old camper was sexually assaulted numerous times over a two-year period, an arrest warrant alleges.

Goodlettsville police arrested Joshua Webb, 24, Monday evening on seven counts of child rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery on a child.

According to an arrest warrant, the eight-year-old girl told a friend on July 29 that Webb, an instructor at the summer camp she attended, “had been touching her on multiple occasions for almost two years.”

The paperwork states the child was interviewed and provided detectives with specific details about at least one incident in November 2018, as well as more on July 29 and July 30 of this year. She told police Webb had “touched her” approximately 20 times.

When Webb was interviewed by detectives, Goodlettsville police said he admitted to raping the child while at the family’s home in November 2018, as well as approximately one week later. Officers said he further admitted to sexually assaulting the child in the back of a bus while en-route to field trips in Goodlettsville between February and August of this year.

During the interview, a warrant states Webb also admitted to sexually assaulting the child in July while the summer camp group was at the Rivergate Skate Center in Goodlettsville.

Webb was booked into the Metro jail Monday evening. His bond was set at $1.85 million dollars.